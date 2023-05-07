Watching for northern lights in B.C.'s south coast tonight could be a shot in the dark, says astronomy expert

Aurora borealis?

At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localized entirely within British Columbia?

This time, probably not.

An aurora borealis expert says an alert that had many northern lights watchers prepared for a potential show Thursday night has been downgraded — and British Columbians would be very lucky indeed to catch a glimpse of the lights.

"The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the USA — they have actually said that the chances of seeing aurora borealis at our latitude is very low, because the storm is not as big as they thought it would be," said University of Victoria senior astronomy lab instructor Karun Thanjavur.

The July 23 forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that aurora sightings in southern B.C. are unlikely. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

"So for tonight and tomorrow night, the chance of seeing the aurora from either Vancouver or Victoria are very low."

Thanjavur said folks in northern B.C. may have had a better chance of catching a light show if the skies weren't affected by smoke from wildfires currently raging across the province.

Visibility in the northwest and central parts of B.C. has been low, with air quality warnings issued in many communities.

Solar peak

Thanjavur said that while the current conditions don't point to easy aurora viewing, solar activity is approaching the peak of its 11-year cycle, with large geomagnetic storms happening on a fairly regular basis.

"The sun is very active, so even if tonight and tomorrow night don't pan out, definitely people should stay tuned to this and there may be other occasions [to see the lights] later this year," he said.

If you've paid attention to a long-range forecast or a media report that said the aurora might be visible, but you've been disappointed, you're probably not alone.

Long-range forecasts that predict large geomagnetic storms can sometimes be downgraded as the time of the predicted impact draws closer.

But Thanjavur pointed out that predicting the track of high energy particles through space is no easy feat, and it carries more implications than simply those for people eager to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis.

The aurora borealis is pictured over Pressy Lake in 100 Mile House, B.C., in 2022. (Submitted by Lorne Smith)

Geomagnetic storms can cause damage and disruptions to electrical and communications systems.

"That's why they would rather prepare for a bad storm and then downgrade it than be lax about it, and then be faced with a very intense storm," he said.

"It's not just for the Northern Lights, but the services people need to gear up to handle any such emergencies that may arise from the arrival of a very intense storm. So that's why they would rather be prepared and then downgrade, than the other way around."

The best time to catch the northern lights?

For those who do use forecasts from space and weather agencies to hopefully see the northern lights, Thanjavur recommends checking back on a regular basis before leaving to see if the predictions have changed.

He suggests signing up for alerts from organizations like NOAA or Space Weather, which also provide maps so users can see the relative likelihood of an aurora display at their location.

If you are trying to catch the lights, the best time to do it is after midnight — usually around 2 a.m. — in a place where there's little light pollution. That means heading out of the city, and keeping an eye towards the northern horizon.

In spite of the downgraded forecast, Thanjavur says there's nothing wrong if you do decide to try your luck tonight.

"Take a chance — you know, it's still fun, it's nice. If you see it, great. If you don't, try it again another time," he said.

"Like I said, these are all based on predictions and it may still work out that you'll get to see it."

And if you do, send any photos you'd like to share to bcphotos@cbc.ca.