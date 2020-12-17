B.C. health officials impose additional COVID-19 restrictions on northern B.C.

Health officials in B.C. have introduced more restrictions for the northern part of the province in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Starting at midnight tonight, Oct. 14, personal indoor and outdoor gatherings will be restricted to fully vaccinated people only.

Indoor restrictions will continue to be limited to five people, and outdoor gatherings will be capped at 25 people, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday during a live news conference.

In making the announcement, Henry exempted an area west of Kitwanga, including Terrace where she said the vaccination rate was substantially higher.

She said organized events, including weddings, will require a COVID-19 safety plan, everyone must wear masks and attendees must be fully vaccinated.

Indoor organized events are limited to 50 people, but outdoor organized events can have up to 100 people in attendance.

Worship services are being limited to virtual services.

Restaurants will continue to allow indoor dining with the use of the vaccine card, however alcohol service will end at 10 p.m.

Bars and nightclubs will be closed unless they are serving a full meal along with alcohol.

Under the new public health order, Henry says both indoor and outdoor sports are limited to 50 per cent capacity, attendees must wear masks, and a COVID-19 safety plan must be in place. Attendees must also show their proof of vaccine card.

