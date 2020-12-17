B.C. health officials impose additional COVID-19 restrictions on northern B.C.
To date, 58 critical care patients have been transferred out of the region to free up hospital beds
Health officials in B.C. have introduced more restrictions for the northern part of the province in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Starting at midnight tonight, Oct. 14, personal indoor and outdoor gatherings will be restricted to fully vaccinated people only.
Indoor restrictions will continue to be limited to five people, and outdoor gatherings will be capped at 25 people, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday during a live news conference.
In making the announcement, Henry exempted an area west of Kitwanga, including Terrace where she said the vaccination rate was substantially higher.
She said organized events, including weddings, will require a COVID-19 safety plan, everyone must wear masks and attendees must be fully vaccinated.
Indoor organized events are limited to 50 people, but outdoor organized events can have up to 100 people in attendance.
Worship services are being limited to virtual services.
Restaurants will continue to allow indoor dining with the use of the vaccine card, however alcohol service will end at 10 p.m.
Bars and nightclubs will be closed unless they are serving a full meal along with alcohol.
Under the new public health order, Henry says both indoor and outdoor sports are limited to 50 per cent capacity, attendees must wear masks, and a COVID-19 safety plan must be in place. Attendees must also show their proof of vaccine card.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?