As the grazing season approaches, veterinarian Dr. Perry Spitzer and the province's Ministry of Agriculture are teaching farmers in northern B.C. about the threat that naturally-occurring anthrax poses to livestock.

Last October, 13 bison died on a farm in Fort St. John after coming into contact with dormant anthrax spores.

Spitzer is presenting at a public information session Saturday afternoon to help farmers learn about the disease and how to prevent it.

"What we have is a naturally occurring case of anthrax and that's not uncommon in North America and other parts of the country," said Spitzer.

Serious disease

Animals can get the disease by ingesting spores in the ground that contain the bacteria.

Anthrax is a serious, infectious disease caused by a bacteria. It can be found naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals around the world, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although rare, humans can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

"If they have a high enough dose, then it becomes a disease-producing situation," Spitzer said. "And when it happens, the animals don't last long. They die quickly."

Anthrax in animals infects their tissues and blood, and causes a very high fever, he said.

"It's kind of a nasty thing to just see."

Low threat to humans

Naturally-occuring anthrax, is different from the weaponized version, Spitzer told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

Weaponized anthrax is a form of the disease that is altered in a lab to make it easier to inhale, usually with the intent to cause harm.

It is rare for humans to get infected by naturally-occurring anthrax.

Livestock can be at risk when exposed to dormant anthrax spores. Bison are particularly vulnerable. (Jack Dykinga/United States Department of Agriculture/Wikimedia Commons)

One of the few ways it can happen is if someone touches an infected carcass with an open sore or eats infected meat, he said.

However, with meat inspection practices in place, this would be "highly unusual," he added.

Spreading of the disease

"Anthrax kind of sneaks up on everybody, because there [aren't] cases all the time. So, what happens is the right conditions of environment and grazing must occur," said Spitzer.

Last fall, researchers warned farmers to watch out for the highly contagious disease, because weather conditions heightened the risk of anthrax.

In the Interior, there had been flooding in the spring of 2018, followed by a hot, dry summer.

The disease normally accumulates when water moves the spores around and then once the water recedes, it leaves concentrations of them, that animals are at risk of grazing on, said Spitzer.

"So, those animals then would be the infection for the next group, because their carcasses of course would propagate the anthrax spores all over."

Prevention

Spitzer recommends vaccinating animals to protect them from anthrax.

"There's an excellent vaccine for anthrax in livestock, and as long as we vaccinate in an appropriate timeframe we should get our grazing season protection," he said.

"So really we're trying to get people to consider vaccinating for anthrax in the springtime before returning them out into pasture when we won't be able to get hold of them again for a while."