Father of suspected northern B.C. killer seeks access to video of 'last will and testament'

The father of one of two suspected killers from B.C. is fighting for access to a video RCMP describe as his son's "last will and testament," according to his lawyer.

Sarah Leamon says her client, Al Schmegelsky, father of Bryer Schmegelsky, wants to see the video to better understand his son's last wishes.

"My client is simply seeking access to that video so that he can look at it and so he can get some emotional closure with respect to these circumstances," Leamon said.

Bryer Schmegelsky, along with Kam McLeod, is suspected of killing three people in northern B.C. and sparking a Canada-wide search that ended when the two suspects' bodies were found dead of what appeared to be suicide by gunfire.

In a letter to Leamon dated Aug. 21, RCMP say the video "has to do with how Bryer wanted his body dealt with after death and that information was passed on to his mother, the next of kin."

The letter also says RCMP haven't publicly discussed or acknowledged the video, but plan to do so "in the next couple of weeks."

RCMP also ask Leamon to keep information about the video private until they do so.

Victims found in northern B.C.

The bodies of the three victims, Leonard Dyck, a university lecturer from Vancouver, and American tourist Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, were found in mid-July near highways in northern B.C.

Police initially treated McLeod and Schmegelsky as missing persons when their charred vehicle was found not far from Dyck's body. The pair had told family and friends they were leaving home to find work.

Mounties previously said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can't be interviewed. Some experts have said there is already some key evidence available that speaks to motive.