Power restored after suspected lightning strike leaves 120,000 northern B.C. residents in the dark
British Columbia

A suspected lightning strike caused widespread power outages in northern and central British Columbia on Wednesday night. 

Power restored for most customers by early Thursday morning

BC Hydro says it is investigating the power outages which is said to be caused by transmission failure. (CBC)

Power has been restored to more than 120,000 residents in northern and central British Columbia after a suspected lightening strike caused widespread power outages Wednesday night.

According to B.C. Hydro, the outages began at about 9:30 p.m. and quickly spread across the region. More than 120,000 residents were without power at one point.

Hydro said a lightning strike was suspected to have caused the transmission outage and led to the massive power loss.

Communities including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Houston and Burns Lake were impacted.

About 100,000 British Columbians are affected by the power outages which span across the north of the province. (B.C. Hydro)
