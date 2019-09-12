Power restored after suspected lightning strike leaves 120,000 northern B.C. residents in the dark

Power has been restored to more than 120,000 residents in northern and central British Columbia after a suspected lightening strike caused widespread power outages Wednesday night.

According to B.C. Hydro, the outages began at about 9:30 p.m. and quickly spread across the region. More than 120,000 residents were without power at one point.

Hydro said a lightning strike was suspected to have caused the transmission outage and led to the massive power loss.

Communities including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Houston and Burns Lake were impacted.

About 100,000 British Columbians are affected by the power outages which span across the north of the province. (B.C. Hydro)