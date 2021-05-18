Northern B.C. nurses counter protest anti-masking rally
'Everybody wants it to be over, but the only way we can do that is if you wear your mask, get a vaccine'
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince George nurse Gloria Katrinchuk says health-care workers need a break.
"No matter where you are in the hospital, you're tired," she said. "What I'm tired of is holding the hands of families that are dying."
On Saturday, her day off work, Katrinchuk joined a dozen other Northern Health region nurses, family and friends, on the side of the road near Prince George's CN Centre.
Across the street some 200 anti-masking activists held a weekly "freedom rally" protesting pandemic restrictions.
"I think it's super important that the community band together to fight this thing," said Victoria Macdonald, an ICU nurse.
"We're nearly done. We'll get people vaccinated. Then it should be over. And I just don't think the influence of not wearing a mask and fighting the restrictions is a very good thing."
Northern B.C. COVID rates remain high
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 143 people have died of COVID-19 in northern B.C. Almost 7,500 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began. Rates of infection in the northwest remain stubbornly high, despite increased immunization efforts.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has raised concerns about vaccine hesitancy in northern communities.
While northern hospitals have escaped the worst of the pandemic crisis, Gloria Katrinchuk says nurses remain stressed and overworked.
"We're short staffed" she said. "We take care of nine to 10 patients per two nurses on [an] internal medicine [ward], but sometimes we're one nurse to nine patients. How do you do that? You can't do that."
A recent report published by researchers from UBC and the Fraser Health Authority found at least half of critical care nurses have experienced probable or significant post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms as a result of the pandemic.
The concern is evident in Macdonald's voice.
"I hope we can never have another COVID patient in our ICU," she said.
Katrinchuk watched the anti-mask rally at a safe distance, as passing cars honked their support.
"I get it. Everybody wants it to be over, but the only way we can do that is if you wear your mask, get a vaccine," she said. "Then, you can go back to normal life."
With files from CBC's Daybreak North
