How 3 killings in B.C. turned into the cross-Canada pursuit of 2 teenagers
A pair of "suspicious deaths" in Northern B.C. have morphed into a desperate search across Canada for two suspects in the homicides of three people. Here are the key events in the unfolding story.
Police looking for homicide suspects Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18
Days ago, police were trying to find Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, to solve a missing persons case.
Now, police are looking for the two men because they are charged with one murder and are suspects in two other killings.
The twisting, at times shocking, story has drawn attention from across Canada and around the world.
Here are the key developments in the case.