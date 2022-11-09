4 people die in 3 vehicle collisions on northern B.C. highways over past 2 days

Four people have died in three vehicle incidents amid icy weather over the past two days along the Pine Pass, which connects Prince George to B.C.'s Peace region in the northeast.

Dawson Creek RCMP say a fatal head-on collision happened Sunday morning on Highway 97 near Groundbirch, 49 kilometres west of Dawson Creek, close to the Alberta border.

One of the drivers died on the scene, while the sole occupant of the other vehicle was sent to hospital with minor injuries. The highway was closed for almost seven hours afterwards.

The Mounties also confirmed two separate fatal crashes on Monday, one on Highway 39 near Mackenzie, 278 kilometres west of Dawson Creek, and another on Highway 97 near Chetwynd.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says Mackenzie RCMP responded to the Highway 39 incident Monday morning around 6:17 a.m., where the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a semi-truck.

"The driver of the semi was reported to not have any physical injuries," Saunderson said.

She also says local RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 97 near Chetwynd Monday afternoon around 3:29 p.m., where a pickup truck and a car collided, killing the car's two passengers, both women.

The driver of the pickup truck appeared to be uninjured.

Weather data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows that northeastern B.C. temperatures hit as low as -18 C on Sunday and Monday.

Saunderson says while she isn't sure whether road conditions were a factor in the crash near Mackenzie, roads were slippery at the time of the collision near Chetwynd.

"[I] want to remind everyone that it is winter — weather and road conditions can change drastically in a hurry, and [drivers] should be prepared and to slow down on travelling northern roads," she said.

Crews work 'double shifts' to keep roads clear: MLA

Mike Bernier, the MLA for Peace River South, says his heart goes out to the families affected by the recent deaths.

"We've had this first bout of winter, really nasty weather," he said in an interview. "We dropped down to about -25 [Tuesday] and it snowed over the weekend."

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier says maintenance crews are doing their best to keep up with their work on northeastern B.C. roads, but they're stretched thin. (Kyle Bakx/CBC News)

Bernier says maintenance crews are doing their best to keep up but can't be everywhere at once. He says he met with the road maintenance contractor in his area who told him they're stretched thin.

"They told me that they have been doing double shifts, working overtime and even subcontracting out people with equipment to try to help them," he said.

"They have job postings out as well, but that doesn't let them off the hook — they know that. They have a contract they have to deliver on as well."

Bernier says it's important to remember that weather conditions can change instantly in the mountains.

"Every single year when we have our first couple of snowfalls and compact snow ... we get fatalities or serious crashes," he said.

"It's just something that's heartbreaking but we need to remember that we live in that climate up here."

