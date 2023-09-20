Trans-Canada Highway closed in North Vancouver after truck hits overpass

A truck hit the Main Street overpass on the Trans-Canada Highway in North Vancouver, leading to Highway 1 being closed eastbound on Tuesday night.

DriveBC first notified commuters on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the closure just after 7:15 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

It says drivers in the area should expect major delays due to traffic congestion, and that drivers are encouraged to use the Lions Gate Bridge instead if they need to access the North Shore.

As of 10:00 p.m. PT, the stretch was still closed in the Dollarton area, with a transportation ministry spokesperson saying there was no estimated time of reopening. The collision came after widespread rain hit Metro Vancouver after a stretch of relatively dry weather.

According to the ministry spokesperson, structural engineers were on site Tuesday night to repair the bridge. Drivers heading eastbound are being told to take the Mountain Highway exit as a detour.

Truckers have been raising safety concerns after a string of collisions between trucks and overpasses in the region in the past.

Last year, the Ministry of Transportation said it would be stepping up enforcement particularly around the height of vehicles.

The ministry said commercial vehicle drivers were responsible for ensuring their loads met the conditions of their licence.

It added that it was working on enforcement actions to ensure no more collisions occurred, including higher fines, longer licence suspensions and more driver education.