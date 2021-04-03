North Vancouver to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents of North Vancouver are planning a candlelight vigil Saturday night to honour a young woman who was fatally stabbed at a local library, along with six others who were injured there.

The drive-thru event a week after the stabbings is being held at a park in the tightly knit community of Lynn Valley and was organized by the local Lions Club.

Club president Eric Miura says it's important for residents to heal and express their solidarity with the families of those who've been affected by the violence, especially while everyone is already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the District of North Vancouver approached the group to host the vigil, which will feature 2,000 pieces of art by students at a nearby high school and five elementary schools.

Miura says the response from residents, schools and businesses has been overwhelming as people look to spread love and kindness after what he called a tragic attack that traumatized witnesses, including young children.

He says residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while staying in their vehicles during a two-kilometre drive through a park that is a focal point in Lynn Valley.

"It's just a story of a community pulling together under the most terrible circumstances,'' Miura said.

A forensics police officer collects evidence inside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The tribute will include entertainment from a violinist, a flutist and a guitarist who must abide by COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing. The event will also involve the RCMP and firefighters.

A woman in her 20s was killed in the attack and six people ranging in age from 22 to 78 were injured.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was arrested near the Lynn Vally library and faces a second-degree murder charge.

Police have said the man from Quebec did not know any of the victims.