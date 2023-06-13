Former North Vancouver Catholic school teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

WARNING: This article deals with sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced​ ​​​sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

A former teacher in a North Vancouver independent school run by the local Catholic archdiocese has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

North Vancouver RCMP say the alleged crimes occurred while Anthony Vesco was teaching at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School between 2017 and 2019.

He was charged on May 2 with sexual exploitation and sexual assault, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

A month later, on June 6, he was arrested by police in Windsor, Ont. Police say they are aware of social media discussions between people who may have been impacted or had knowledge of the incident and are asking for anyone who knows more to come forward.

A school teacher has been charged with sexual assault. Police are seeking further witnesses to come forward. <br><br>Read our release for full details: <a href="https://t.co/curNOTBEMR">https://t.co/curNOTBEMR</a> <a href="https://t.co/WgnHWgrmlZ">pic.twitter.com/WgnHWgrmlZ</a> —@nvanrcmp

"Our priorities right now are to speak with those who have not yet come forward, to gather all available evidence, and to support the victim as we undergo this process," said Const. Mansoor Sahak in a statement. "For some, hearing about this may reignite memories of past trauma. If you are a victim of sexual assault, please, reach out for support."

Mounties are asking any witnesses, or anyone with more information, to call them at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 22-1350.

St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School is an independent school which serves around 600 students, according to its website.

It is run by the Catholic Independent Schools of the Vancouver Archdiocese. CBC News has reached out to the school district for more on the alleged crimes.