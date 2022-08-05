Retired B.C. elementary school teacher, 82, arrested after investigation into sex assaults

North Vancouver RCMP say they have arrested a retired elementary school teacher as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault dating back more than four decades.

RCMP said Thursday that the retired teacher, now 82, was arrested following an investigation into seven incidences of indecent assault. Investigators also executed a search warrant at his North Vancouver residence at the time of his arrest.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said many of the alleged assaults occurred while the teacher worked at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary between 1970 and 1982. Additional assaults are alleged to have occurred after he stopped teaching in 1982.

Mounties say the initial complaint was made in mid-June, and since then, seven alleged victims have come forward.

DeVries said police are looking to speak with anyone who was victimized by the teacher or had an interaction that made them feel uncomfortable or that they thought was inappropriate.

"We know that there are more victims out there, and one of the things that we're doing today is asking those people to come forward," he said.

DeVries said RCMP cannot release the retried teacher's name as no charges have been laid.

RCMP say they are aware of social media conversations between "individuals who may have been impacted" and are asking them to speak with police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact RCMP. Police say there are supports in place for victims.