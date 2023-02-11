North Vancouver 'Soup Meister' chef remembered for generosity, kindness

Ralf Dauns served soul food in North Vancouver's Lonsdale Quay Market for nearly three decades, but the "Soup Meister" will be remembered as much for his community contributions as the hearty soup he often gave away for free.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered at the Pipe Shop, steps away from Dauns's restaurant, the Soup Meister, to pay tribute to the 63-year-old who died of cancer in November 2022.

Steph Baker was Dauns's neighbour for 25 years. She says he had a reputation for sending soup to anyone dealing with health problems, hiring people living on the street to work in his restaurant, and giving a warm hug to patrons who were having a bad day.

"He watched my children grow up. He was my support system whenever we needed it," Baker said. "And then when my kids were old enough to work, it was their first job [working at the Soup Meister]."

Steph Baker was Ralf Dauns's neighbour for 25 years, and says her children's first jobs were working for him at the Soup Meister restaurant in North Vancouver. Baker helped organize a celebration of life for Dauns, who died of cancer on Nov. 23, 2022. (Nicholas Allan/CBC)

Dauns was born in a small village in Germany, raised on a vineyard and guesthouse where he learned to make wine at a young age, and developed a passion for cooking.

He came to Canada in 1991 and worked as an executive sous chef at the Delta Pacific Resort and Convention Centre and executive chef at the Teahouse restaurant in Stanley Park.

In 2018, Dauns told CBC he got tired of the corporate life and decided to try something different, opening the Soup Meister restaurant in the mid-1990's to perfect and serve his favourite soups, like split pea and ham.

"I am not a very good corporate employee so I figured I should be out on my own," Dauns said at the time.

Soup Meister superhero

Baker said her children saw the Soup Meister as a superhero. She was surprised how many people in attendance at Friday's event had stories of how Dauns made a difference in their lives.

"We didn't realize the number of people he had impacted," she said. "[He] really just had time and was authentic."

Sarah Robertson worked for Dauns for five years, starting in 1996. She said it was a great experience working for a family business and described the Soup Meister as a leader and a strong supporter of his employees.

"The week I turned 15 he gave me my first job," she said, adding that she kept returning to the soup counter — and getting an employee discount — long after she started a family and a new career.

"He took in so many people that wouldn't have been given a chance to hold down a job really — he mentored a lot of kids," she said.

Ralf Dauns died on Nov. 23 surrounded by family in Montreal, where he had travelled for cancer treatment.