1 person dead in shooting outside Superstore in North Vancouver

One person has died in a shooting outside a grocery store in North Vancouver, B.C. and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to the scene.

A statement said shots were fired in the parking lot of the Superstore on Seymour Boulevard, just north of the entrance to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge, around 2:45 p.m. PT.

Officers responded and found one man who'd been shot, police said. He died from his injuries at the scene.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this incident does not appear to be a random act," the statement read.

IHIT is now investigating.

In an earlier statement, RCMP asked the public to avoid the area. Drivers on the North Shore were told to expect traffic delays, particularly heading southbound on the bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators or email hitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca.