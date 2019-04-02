A 32-year-old woman is on life support with "non-survivable injuries" after being shot in the Lonsdale area of North Vancouver on Tuesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) identified the woman as Ngoc Mai "Anita" Nguyen on Thursday.

She was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Lonsdale Avenue after police were called around 10:45 a.m. PT Tuesday.

A statement from IHIT said the Nguyen was taken to hospital, where she was placed on life support.

North Vancouver RCMP taped off an area near Lonsdale Avenue and 12 Street East after the shooting late Tuesday morning. (Emily Vance)

Cpl. Frank Jang said the shooting is believed to be targeted and investigators are working to determine a possible motive.

"We will be continuing our coordinated canvass of the neighbourhood where the shooting took place for video surveillance footage and witnesses," Jang said in a statement.

"Our detectives will continue to follow up on several leads and we urge anyone with information about what happened to Anita Nguyen to contact IHIT immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.