Woman shot in Lonsdale area of North Vancouver

A woman has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Lonsdale area of North Vancouver late Tuesday morning.

Woman was taken to hospital before noon on Tuesday

CBC News ·
North Vancouver RCMP taped off an area near Lonsdale Avenue and 12 Street East after a shooting sent one woman to hospital late Tuesday morning. (Emily Vance)

Shots were fired in the area of Lonsdale Avenue and 12 Street East around 11:30 a.m. PT. North Vancouver RCMP have confirmed the woman was taken to hospital and the area has been secured.

The public has been asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. 

