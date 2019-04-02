Woman shot in Lonsdale area of North Vancouver
A woman has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Lonsdale area of North Vancouver late Tuesday morning.
Woman was taken to hospital before noon on Tuesday
Shots were fired in the area of Lonsdale Avenue and 12 Street East around 11:30 a.m. PT. North Vancouver RCMP have confirmed the woman was taken to hospital and the area has been secured.
The public has been asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.