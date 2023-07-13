Wildfire in North Vancouver conservation area responding to suppression efforts: officials

A wildfire burning on a North Vancouver mountain, that's visible from downtown Vancouver, is now responding to suppression efforts according to regional district officials.

The Seymour River fire was first reported around 4:15 p.m. PT, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), who said they got more than 700 calls about the blaze.

As of 9:45 p.m. PT, the fire burning in the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve covered an area of 0.3 hectares. Multiple agencies, including the BCWS, District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue, and Metro Vancouver watershed protection crews, responded to the blaze.

"At this time, the fire is in a secluded gully and there are no structures nearby that are at risk," said Brant Arnold-Smith, the emergency operations centre director for Metro Vancouver, in a news conference Wednesday night.

Arnold-Smith said the exact cause of the blaze is unclear at this point.

"We are unsure if it is human caused or if it was caused by natural causes," he said. "We did have a significant lightning storm that rolled in Saturday morning that created a few fire starts in the region.

"As crews get more information and are able to conduct an investigation, we will be able to share that info."

The fire was visible from Vancouver's downtown core. It is seen here from the CBC tower camera. (CBC)

Nick Donnelly, a fire information officer with the BCWS, says helicopters were dispatched to deal with the fire on Wednesday night, with Arnold-Smith estimating a dozen aircraft were dumping water on the fire.

Fire suppression efforts are expected to continue on Thursday, with officials saying the fire was concerning as it was burning close to the region's water supply, the Capilano Watershed.

Arnold-Smith said the fire was a good reminder for residents to respect campfire bans that are in place in the region and across B.C., and watch themselves while in the backcountry.

"It doesn't take much to spark a wildfire and the consequences can be severe," he said.