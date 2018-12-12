North Vancouver schools dropping honour roll system

The North Vancouver school district is continuing its gradual elimination of the honour roll but said academic achievement will still be recognized.

Last year, it eliminated honour roll for students in Grades 8 and 9. This year, it's phasing out Grade 10. Next year, some schools will get rid of it completely.

"So instead of just printing a list and putting it on a law, the schools decided that they wanted to recognize academic achievement in a more meaningful way," district communications manager Deneka Michaud told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko. "Similar to how you would have awards ceremonies that would honour sports or arts."

Michaud said changes to provincial curriculum have emphasized a more cumulative grading process instead of snapshots at report card time.

Michaud said the former honour roll system didn't recognize that and merely took the averages of the first two report cards.

She added that the honour roll system was not consistent across various districts or even schools, meaning it had limited use as an indicator of academic success.

Dropping honour roll, she said, may lead to better results for students.

"Instead of being afraid to take risks in their learning and really grow in a meaningful way because they're worried that they're not going to get that mark on that first report card in the fall, they can now delve deeper into their learning knowing that their entire learning journey and process is what will be recognized," she said.

Michaud said students in North Vancouver schools will receive academic awards along with arts and sports awards at ceremonies in June.

