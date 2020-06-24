North Vancouver RCMP officer charged with assault after fellow officer expresses concern

A North Vancouver RCMP officer has been charged with one count of assault following an incident in 2019.

RCMP say that on Oct. 8, shortly after midnight, two officers were called to investigate a theft. Police say the suspect fled before being located by the officers.

Const. Hirday Olak is alleged to have used excessive force while trying to put handcuffs on the suspect.

The handcuffed individual was never charged. Police say there was insufficient evidence.

"Another police officer came forward expressing concerns with the use of force used," said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a senior media relations officer with the RCMP, adding an investigation was launched immediately after learning of the allegations.

She says the results were then passed to the B.C. Prosecution Service, which approved the assault charge.

"As police, we are expected to enforce and uphold the law and investigate where someone is believed to have broken it. Reporting a colleague is a difficult position to be in, but the decision to do so is what we expected and integral in maintaining public trust and confidence," said Supt. Ghalib Bhayani, the offficer in charge of the North Vancouver RCMP.

