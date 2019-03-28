North Van RCMP looking for person behind 18 broken car windows in 1 night

Police in North Vancouver say they've exhausted leads in an investigation into a vandalism spree earlier this month that left 18 car windows smashed, and they're now hoping the public can help provide tips.

The windows were all broken in one night, beginning around 11 p.m. March 9 in the area between St. Georges Avenue and Forbes Avenue between Second Street and Fifth Street.

"It's a real pain in the neck for people when that happens to them," said Sgt. Peter DeVries. "I feel bad for the person who wakes up in the morning, and they have deal with a broken window. It really cramps their day."

DeVries said all of the damage was to front passenger windows, and the person or people behind the spree didn't appear to enter the vehicles or steal anything. He said there wasn't an obvious pattern to the type of vehicles that were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Sven Von Fersen at 604-985-1311. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.