District of North Vancouver overturns ban on keeping pigeons

The District of North Vancouver will once again allow residents to own pigeons after council voted Monday night to overturn a year-long ban.

Councillors Megan Curren, Jim Hanson, Jordan Back and Mathew Bond brought forward a motion on Oct. 19 asking staff to revoke the year-old prohibition on owning pigeons anywhere in the district.

Council passed the original bird-banning bylaw on Nov. 4, 2019. Coun. Lisa Muri, who brought forward that motion, said a decade-old rule allowing pigeons was "archaic" and needed to change to reflect the municipality's present-day urban reality.

That motion passed 4-2, with Coun. Betty Forbes recusing herself, saying only that she had "been involved in a situation like this."

A CBC News investigation revealed Forbes was the only resident with an active file complaining about pigeons in the entire district. She had repeatedly emailed and phoned officials for years to complain about pigeons owned by her next-door neighbour, saying they and their coop created a disturbance and "eyesore."

After winning her seat on council in 2018, Forbes sent an email to a number of councillors — including Muri — explicitly asking them to enact a ban on owning pigeons.

Three different email conversations with Muri were titled "Pigeons," "Repeal of the pigeon bylaw" and "Keeping of Pigeons Bylaw."

Forbes, who has declined multiple interview requests from CBC News, later told council she wished she'd had further training on conflict of interest rules.

The debacle prompted several lawsuits, an independent investigation and questions about conflicts of interest — and recourse — within municipal politics. Kulwant Dulay, Forbes' pigeon-keeping neighbour, said he would drop his personal lawsuit against the district if council voted to replace the bylaw on Monday.

On Monday, Curren said she supported the motion because of animal welfare concerns, but she believes the process was wrong.

Hanson, who also initially supported the bird ban, said comments he'd heard from the community led him to believe there was a perception that the process under which the bylaw passed had "deficiencies."

Council voted unanimously Monday to overturn the ban.

District staff will now return to council with a modernized bylaw with more details on how pigeons will be allowed to be kept.