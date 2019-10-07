Metro Vancouver music teacher charged with sex offences against minors

A Vancouver-area music teacher has been charged with multiple sexual offences against children.

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, of Vancouver faces three charges of sexual assault, three charges of sexual touching of a minor, one count of child pornography possession and one count of communicating with a minor to facilitate a sexual offence, according to an RCMP press release.

All of the offences allegedly happened in Coquitlam. RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said there are three alleged victims, all between the ages of 12 and 14.

Alviar is the owner of North Vancouver's LA Music Studios, where he offered music classes. According to a profile on the business's website, he's been teaching music since the age of 16, and plays saxophone, keyboards, guitar and drums.

Alviar was first arrested in August, and Mounties say he had no significant police history before then. He made his first court appearance on Monday.