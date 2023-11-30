North Vancouver man killed in combat fighting for Ukraine, says international legion

A North Vancouver man has been killed in combat fighting against Russia in Ukraine, according to the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine.

Brad Stratford was described by the legion as an "exceptional soldier, a great friend and someone who was a true leader."

The circumstances of his death were not disclosed.

Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of reports of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine, but would not provide further information due to privacy concerns.

The legion says it is working with Stratford's family to repatriate his remains.

The International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine was formed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to bolster Ukrainian forces with foreign fighters in the war against the invading Russians.

Legion fighters become fully legal servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and take part in the majority of campaigns and battles.