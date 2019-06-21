Intruder arrested after unusual North Vancouver break-in

An alleged intruder is in hospital with serious injuries after a break-in at an apartment building in North Vancouver on Thursday night.

RCMP said officers were called to the building at 27 Street and Fromme Road around 8 p.m. They said the man had entered the Lynn Valley building through a first-floor patio and made his way to the second floor, where he tried to break into several suites.

Sgt. Peter DeVries said the man, who's in his 40s, then went to the third floor and made his way into a suite. DeVries said the suspect was carrying a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man, but he fell from the third-storey balcony. DeVries said the suspect was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but is expected to survive.

RCMP said the man is known to police and the investigation is ongoing. No residents were injured in the incident.