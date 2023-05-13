The Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted the provincial government an injunction to stop persistent demonstrators' months-long display of "hateful" anti-trans and COVID-19 denial signs on a North Vancouver highway overpass.

The court order came on Thursday after the group of about 20 demonstrators ignored multiple RCMP and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure requests to stop displaying signs on the Mountain Highway Overpass over Highway 1.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday the signs compromised the safety of passing drivers and demonstrators themselves standing on the overpass.

"The hanging of banners from any highway overpass is not allowed under the Transportation Act," a ministry spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CBC News on Saturday. "Safety is the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure's number one priority."

North Vancouver and Vancouver peeps. I need your help. THIS banner has been hung on a bridge above the mountain Highway for the last MONTH.

The injunction prohibits anyone from gathering, hanging signage or otherwise impeding vehicle and pedestrian traffic on the overpass and within 250 metres of it.

In late April, North Vancouver RCMP said they had already asked the demonstrators to leave several times over the last few weeks. On Friday, they said officers were on scene Thursday to enforce the injunction.

'Hateful, derogatory and false:' mayor

The signs in question contain false statements about transgender people, the COVID-19 pandemic and anti-vaccine conspiracies that have been debunked.

One reads 'no child is ever born in the wrong body,' and another said 'protect our kids from big pharma greed.'

Love over hate, always.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Lisa Buchanan called the signs "hateful, derogatory and false," and said "hate has no place" in the city in a late April tweet.

"These messages go against who we are as a community," Buchanan wrote. "I stand in solidarity with LGBTQ2SAI+ people on the North Shore and beyond."

Demonstrators have denied their messages are hateful toward any group of people.

While no organized group has publicly taken responsibility for the demonstrations, a number of signs include the link to the website for a group that opposes sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) topics taught in B.C. schools.

SOGI123 programming is an optional provincial education resource meant to help create safe environments for all students regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, according to the province.

The SOGI123 Task Force group has opposed this programming in B.C. schools due to so-called "hidden truths around both the sexualization of children in schools and gender dysphoria."

The organization is also run by a number of individuals who lead or are aligned with organizations that support the 2022 convoy protests and deny the efficacy of vaccines against COVID-19 or the existence of the pandemic as a whole, according to its website.

The Task Force did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

A province-wide issue

North Vancouver is not the only community to see such sentiments displayed publicly.

A billboard near West Kelowna with similar messaging and accompanying anonymous website, getawake.ca, was removed in February after 2SLGBTQA advocates expressed concerns the messaging "provokes hate and mistrust, creating safety issues for the LGBTQ+ community."

An anti-SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) ad was up on a billboard along Hwy 97 on Westbank First Nation for 10 days. The WFN contacted the signage company over concerns about the messaging, and it was taken down in February. (Jay Bertagnolli / CBC)

"It's an attack on our teachers who work in our district, an attack on trans students, transgender staff — actually LGBTQ in general," Wayne Broughton, a trustee for the Central Okanagan School Board and father of a transgender child, told CBC News at the time.

Instagram videos from a supporter of the demonstrators in North Vancouver also show similar signs on a highway overpass in Abbotsford.

It remains unclear whether demonstrators in North Vancouver will obey the injunction.