Woman dead after head-on crash in North Vancouver; RCMP believe alcohol was a factor

One woman is dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash in North Vancouver, B.C., late Tuesday.

Two cars crashed on Low Level Road around 11 p.m. PT, according to RCMP, causing one of the vehicles to catch fire.

Three people were taken to hospital. The woman, the driver of one of the vehicles, later died. A man who was a passenger in her vehicle remains in critical condition.

The driver of the second car, a newer model Audi, refused to give a breath sample. The Audi driver's injuries are less serious.

RCMP believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

"We are currently in the midst of an investigation of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to provide samples of breath for purposes of an impaired investigation," said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

"It is a very sad day for this person's family and friends and our thoughts and prayers go out to them," DeVries said of the woman who was killed.

Lower Level Road remains closed between East 3rd Street and St. Andrews Avenue.