Driver accused of flashing 13-year-old girl sought by RCMP

RCMP are looking for a man accused of flashing a 13-year-old girl in North Vancouver, B.C.

A statement said the man was driving a silver SUV when he approached the teen in the 200 block of 27th Street West at 3:40 p.m. PT on May 15.

Mounties said the man called the girl over, pretending he needed directions, but made a lewd comment and exposed himself when she approached. The girl ran away and wasn't physically harmed.

Police say the incident is similar to other reports of a flasher on the North Shore over the past year.

"While police are continuing to investigate the possibility that these incidents are linked, they are currently treating them as separate," Sgt. Peter DeVries wrote in the statement.

"We want parents and children to take extra precautions until we can track this man down," DeVries added. "It's a reminder for parents to talk with their kids about how to increase their safety in public."

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s or 50s with a slight accent and a double chin. He is said to be balding, with some brown hair on the sides of his head.

The statement said the man was wearing a blue and white zip-up sweater and black sunglasses.