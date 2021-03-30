Police give update on fires at 3 Masonic lodges in Vancouver area

Police are investigating fires that broke out at three Masonic lodges in Metro Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

Crews have extinguished the fires at two lodges in North Vancouver, one in the Lonsdale area and another in Lynn Valley, that broke out early Tuesday, fire officials say.

Later in the morning, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement they are investigating an arson at the Masonic hall near Rupert Street and East 29th Avenue and are actively searching for a suspect.

Detectives on the scene at the Park Lodge Masonic Centre refused to provide an update on the investigation. The glass of the centre's front door has been smashed in and the inside stairwell is burned and blackened.

The VPD says it is now posting officers at all other Masonic halls in Vancouver.

"We are working with our partners at the North Vancouver RCMP to identify any linkages between the fire in Vancouver and the two fires in North Vancouver," reads the statement.

North Vancouver fire crews responded to a fire near Lonsdale Avenue and 12th Street on Tuesday morning. (Carol Reimer)

Lonsdale fire

One of the fires engulfed the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 near Lonsdale Avenue and 12th Street, North Vancouver RCMP said.

Terri Bubas, who could see the flames in Lonsdale from two blocks away, says the fire started before 7 a.m. PT and at least five fire trucks responded.

"Lots of flames and the brickwork has collapsed and the top of the building," she said. "It's quite a scene of devastation, actually."

The entrance to the Park Lodge Masonic centre near Rupert St. and 29th Ave in Vancouver has been taped off after an arson attempt. (Christian Amundson/CBC News)

Bubas also saw police cars and ambulances on scene.

The city block where the Lonsdale fire had started includes a fitness centre, a juice restaurant and office space.

Lynn Valley fire

The second Masonic lodge ablaze in North Vancouver is in Lynn Valley.

Hannah Sluis, a barista at Waves Coffee on Mountain Highway, says she saw flames engulfing the Lynn Valley Lodge, near Lynn Valley Road and Harold Road, as she drove to work.

"As I got to work the whole sky was filled with smoke. I just did my best to keep it out of the store."

Sluis says she saw at least eight firefighters on scene and says the road was blocked off.

