Man, woman from same family dead after house fire in North Vancouver

Two people have died after a house fire in a residential area of North Vancouver, B.C., early Thursday.

Flames broke out at a home on Upper Delbrook Avenue near Grenada Crescent just after 3 a.m. PT. A statement from RCMP confirmed two people — a man and a woman from the same family — were later found dead inside.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation," Const. Mansoor Sahak wrote in a statement. "RCMP investigators will be working closely with the DNVFRS to determine the cause of the fire."

Firefighters have since extinguished the fire.

"When crews first arrived, they had heavy flames showing on the first and second floor of the home — almost fully involved," said District of North Vancouver Assistant Fire Chief Scott Ferguson.

Mounties are expected to provide an update later in the morning.