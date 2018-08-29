Cause of North Vancouver apartment fire that killed mother and son 'undetermined'

After a months-long investigation, officials say they aren't able to determine the cause of a North Vancouver apartment fire that killed a mother and her young son.

Narges Casnajad and her eight-year-old son, Sepehr, died after flames broke out at the Mountain Village Garden Apartments in Lynn Valley in June.

More than 150 other people were forced out of their homes as fire burned the wooden complex.

The deadly fire prompted a "comprehensive" investigation, but on Wednesday, RCMP said officials haven't been able to pin down a cause.

Inspectors from the RCMP and local fire department combed through debris, surveillance footage and drone video looking for evidence. Officers conducted interviews and followed up on tips without luck.

RCMP Cpl. Richard de Jong offered condolences to the family and said the investigative file will remain open.

The Mountain Village Garden Apartments in Lynn Valley were evacuated following an early morning fire. (Zahra Premji/CBC)

Community shaken

The deaths of Casnajad and her son left the community in shock, without a woman described as the pillar of her family and a boy who "loved his mom."

The pair couldn't escape their second-storey unit after the fire started.

Clockwise from top: Soheil Delshad, Hossein Delshad, Narges Casnajad and Sepehr Delshad. Narges and Sepehr were killed when the family's North Vancouver apartment building caught fire on June 10, 2018. Hossein and Soheil escaped. (Family photo)

Casnajad's husband, Hossein Koshkoye Delshad, and their elder son, Soheil, were able to jump to safety.​

Delshad was left with serious burns on his arms, shoulders and head. Soheil had minor injuries.

Regardless of the investigation's outcome, Delshad said he wanted other families to learn from his loss.

"I would like everybody to know, these apartments, especially if they are wooden and old, they can be very dangerous," he said in an interview two days after the fire.

"It doesn't matter how careful or careless you are. What happened on June 10, I believe that proved it."

With files from Tina Lovgreen