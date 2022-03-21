Train cars carrying sulphur derail in North Vancouver

Police in North Vancouver, B.C., say they do not yet know when a derailed train will be up and running again.

According to North Vancouver RCMP, the Canadian National Railway (CN Rail) train came off the track just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Lower Lonsdale area.

A statement from CN Rail said at least two cars containing solid sulphur toppled over. The mineral is used in a variety of household and industrial products.

Preliminary information indicates there was a leak of solid sulphur contained to CN's property but there were no fires, injuries, or danger to public safety.

First responders confirmed no one was injured and said there is no risk to the public.

"It may take some time to get these trains back up and onto the track," said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

DeVries said firefighters were on the scene immediately and that they had "no concerns about any leakages or contaminants."

The cause of the derailment is now being investigated by the Canadian National Police Service, a private railroad police force that helps protect CN Rail property, personnel and rail infrastructure.

"CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and would like to thank first responders for their help and support," said the company in a statement.

DeVries said Monday morning the derailment has not caused any road closures.