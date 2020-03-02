City of North Vancouver considering widespread public smoking ban
Council will vote Monday night on whether to ban smoking in parks, plazas and pathways
It could soon be a lot more difficult to find a place to light up in the City of North Vancouver — and a lot more expensive if you get busted doing it in a no-smoking zone.
City council will vote Monday night on whether to ban smoking altogether in city parks, plazas and multi-use pathways, including at the popular Shipyards District near Lonsdale Quay and along the waterfront North Shore Spirit Trail.
The city currently bans smoking within 7.5 metres of buildings and public buildings, walkways, playgrounds and beaches.
The proposal also includes an amendment to more than triple fines for smoking violations, from $70 to $240.
Council will also be considering a proposed ban on vaping advertisement on city-owned sites and property, including transit shelters, bike racks and benches.
A city report says the vaping industry often targets youth, and emerging health concerns and gaps in advertising regulations have led to a need for the city to step in.
With files from Jon Hernandez
