North Vancouver care home sees 5 COVID-19 deaths over holiday weekend

A man living in a North Vancouver care home says he's starting to feel nervous after five residents died of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Berkley Care Centre has at least 17 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including the five deaths, according to the health ministry.

Ken Birkin, 60, wasn't aware of the deaths before speaking with a CBC reporter on Tuesday, but the outbreak was already making him anxious.

"I do feel I'd be safer out of here right now," Birkin said. "If it gets going here it's not going to be very nice."

The facility is operated by Vancouver Coastal Health and it's home to one of 21 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in Lower Mainland long-term care facilities. The facility's manager has not responded to requests for comment.

Birkin began living at Berkley two years ago after shattering his leg on a trip to Costa Rica, an injury that resulted in a bone infection.

Staff at Berkley Care Centre in North Vancouver are wearing masks amid an outbreak of COVID-19. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

He said that since the outbreak began, he has been mostly confined to his room, unable to go on shopping trips or even use the elevator. Staff take his temperature four times a day to check for fever.

"They get pretty jumpy if you cough or anything like that," Birkin said.

He said home's staff all wear masks now, and he's noticed an increased focus on cleaning, which means "the place smells pretty good of bleach nowadays.'

Only two other care homes in the province — the Lynn Valley and Haro Park care centres — have seen more deaths from COVID-19.

