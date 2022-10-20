Mounties warn public of high potency fentanyl circulating in North Surrey

The RCMP says there is a batch of high-potency fentanyl making the rounds in the North Surrey area and are warning drug users to take precautions and not use alone.

Fentanyl and its analogues have been responsible for over 85 per cent of toxic drug deaths since 2019, according to the latest coroners' report on B.C.'s ongoing public health emergency.

Surrey has seen the second-most fatal overdoses from poisoned drugs behind Vancouver. From January to Aug. 31, 152 deaths were recorded in the city.

Mounties say that the higher potency fentanyl currently circulating could increase the risk of an overdose and are encouraging drug users in North Surrey to use the safe consumption site, Safepoint, at 135A Street.

"Street doses of fentanyl can come in various forms including a variety of colours and textures or pressed into a pill form that can resemble legitimate prescription drugs," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a statement.

"The potency of fentanyl can vary significantly, even if you have bought it from the same dealer and it looks the same, it may not be."

In addition to not using alone and using safe consumption sites, drug users are also encouraged to carry naloxone kits, which are available free from most pharmacies.

Fraser Health, the health authority responsible for harm reduction services in Surrey, also launched a text alert system on Thursday to warn users about "illicit substances and increases in toxic drug poisonings in their region."

The system is run by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. It will also allow people to anonymously submit information about drug overdoses and supply to harm reduction teams.

Since B.C. first declared a toxic drug public health emergency in April 2016, an estimated 10,326 people have died due to poisoned illicit drugs.