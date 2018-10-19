North Shore, Tri-Cities elections all about transportation, development

In Metro Vancouver's suburbs, candidates spent the election offering competing visions of what shape their communities should take.

How fast should they grow? How dense should they become? And how will residents move about?

Change is also a theme in 2018 with four sitting mayors in the seven municipalities making up North and West Vancouver, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Anmore and Belcarra not seeking re-election.

North Vancouver

Running for mayor in the City of North Vancouver are two-term Coun. Linda Buchanan, six-term Coun. Rod Clark, former city councillor Guy Heywood, former mayoral candidate Kerry Morris and political newcomers Payam Azad and Mike Willcock.

They are running to succeed Mayor Darrell Mussatto, who did not seek re-election.

During the campaign, most candidates focused on livability, densification and dealing with the city's rapid growth — 9.76 per cent from 2011 to 2016, compared to the regional average of 6.5 per cent — during the campaign.

Transportation issues, especially when it comes to the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, also featured prominently. The future of the Harry Jerome recreation centre was also a much-discussed topic.

In the District of North Vancouver, Ash Amlani with the Building Bridges NV slate, filmmaker Erez Barzilay, former Coun. Mike Little, business consultant Glen Webb and Dennis Maskell​ are running to succeed outgoing Mayor Richard Walton.

As with the city, issues of growth were front and centre in the district's election.

The district's council has six seats, the same amount as the City of North Vancouver.

West Vancouver

Councillors Christine Cassidy and Mary-Ann Booth along with former mayor Mark Sager are running to replace Mayor Michael Smith, who is not seeking re-election.

As in other North Shore communities, growth and development were key issues in the race, but unlike its neighbours, West Vancouver's population is shrinking, according to the 2016 census.

It lost nearly 900 citizens from 2015 to 2016 — the largest year-over-year decrease of any B.C. municipality with over 15,000 people.

West Vancouver has six council seats up for grabs.

Coquitlam

Incumbent Mayor Richard Stewart, business owner Adel Gamar and former council candidate Mark Mahovlich are all seeking the mayor's chair in 2018.

The addition of SkyTrain service to Coquitlam has increased density, particularly in the City Centre area.

The area, home to three Evergreen Line stations, has also seen the addition of several new highrise condos to the city's skyline and candidates have spoken out about the increasing density.

Coquitlam's population grew nearly 10 per cent between the 2011 and 2016 censuses, faster than the Metro Vancouver average.

Coquitlam has eight council seats.

Port Moody

Incumbent Mike Clay and 28-year-old one-term councillor Rob Vagramov are duking it out to be the mayor of Port Moody.

The pace of development in the city was a point of contention between Clay and Vagramov.

Clay was an advocate for the redevelopment of the waterfront's Flavelle mill site into a community for up to 7,000 people while Vagramov said the plan needed a rethink. They were also at odds over a road to Ioco and the possible sale of a piece of city land, the site of Port Moody's former firehall.

Vagramov courted controversy during the race when a video of him "shotgunning" a beer with a homeless man was posted on social media.

Council candidates are vying for six seats.

Port Coquitlam

The race for mayor of Port Coquitlam includes three-term city councillor Brad West and three men without elected experience: Patrick Alambets, Eric Hirvonen and Robin Smith.

Mayor Greg Moore did not seek re-election.

Like many cities in Metro Vancouver, housing affordability has been a focal point for Port Coquitlam.

The suburb has seen a great deal of development over the past 15 years, including the opening of a major subdivision on the north side and major redevelopment in the city's downtown. There has also been contention with neighbouring Coquitlam over the routing of an arterial road, the Fremont Connector joining the two municipalities.

Port Coquitlam has six council seats in play.

Anmore and Belcarra

Mayor John McEwen faces one challenger, Glen Coutts, in his bid for re-election in the Village of Anmore.

All four candidates for Anmore council were acclaimed.

Mayor Ralph Drew is not seeking re-election in Belcarra. Coun. Jamie Ross, Colm Cole and Neil Belenkie are running to replace him.

Four councillors will be elected in Belcarra.