6 options to help the North Shore's traffic problem make it to study's shortlist

Six options for fixed-link rapid transit between downtown Vancouver and communities on the North Shore have made it to the short list, as part of a new study narrowing the list of options to consider as potential solutions for frustrated commuters crossing the Burrard Inlet.

The province and local governments have been "brainstorming" ideas for possible crossing points for bridges and tunnels for the first phase of the Burrard Inlet Rapid Transit Study.

The study is looking at the "technical feasibility" of any option it chooses.

The six options that have been short-listed are as follows:

Tunnel crossing from downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale, via First Narrows.

Tunnel crossing from downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale via Brockton Point.

Tunnel crossing from downtown Vancouver to West Vancouver via Lonsdale.

New bridge from downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale via Second Narrows.

New bridge from Burnaby to Lonsdale via Second Narrows.

Existing bridge crossing from Burnaby to Lonsdale via Second Narrows.

The options will now be "further explored" in the second phase of the study, according to a statement Monday.

Travelling between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore has been notoriously frustrating for years. For drivers trying to get across the inlet, the Lions Gate Bridge and Ironworkers Memorial Bridge are often bottlenecks.

The Lions Gate Bridge, pictured from Vancouver on Nov. 25, 2019, is one of two bridges connecting the city to North Shore municipalities. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Those who live and work on the North Shore have long called for transit alternatives to car commuting. New tunnels, bridges and even increased ferry service have been raised as potentials before, but no plans have been approved.

There has not been an increase in the number of bridge lanes connecting North Shore municipalities to Vancouver since 1968, even though the population has more than doubled in that time.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has said it's not possible to expand either of the existing two bridges to the North Shore due to structural limitations.