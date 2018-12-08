North Shore Rescue ties record for number of calls in one year at 139

The search and rescue outfit that ensures safety on the North Shore mountains has tied a record for the number of calls received in one year.

The record was tied Saturday after two calls came in concerning two hikers who had fallen and injured themselves.

That brought the number of calls it's received so far in 2018 to 139. The last time that number of calls was reached was in 2015.

On Saturday, the rescue group responded to calls involving hikers who slipped and fell in separate incidents. Both hikers sustained serious leg injuries.

Around 12:30 p.m. PT, West Vancouver police called NSR to report that a woman had fallen on the Howe Sound Crest Trail above Cypress Bowl.

A team of rescuers located her, put a splint on her leg and then carried her down the mountain on a stretcher to waiting paramedics.

Meanwhile, later in the afternoon, a man in his 30s fell and appeared to break his femur while hiking above White Lake on the Baden Powell Trail.

'He took a significant fall'

Doug Pope, a search manager with NSR says the victim is an American tourist and his injury is concerning.

"He took a significant fall. He's by himself," he said.

Late Saturday, afternoon a group of NSR volunteers rescued the man and paramedics were treating him.

Meanwhile Pope is asking hikers to make sure they have appropriate gear — such as hiking poles and grasping devices on footwear — for slippery conditions.

North Shore Rescue advises people heading into the North Shore Mountains to bring 10 essential items.