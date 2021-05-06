Injured cyclist rescued after riding e-bike off trail in North Vancouver

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital Wednesday evening after riding his electric bike off a trail in North Vancouver, B.C., said North Shore Rescue.

NSR team leader Mike Danks said his crew was alerted to the injured cyclist by Metro Vancouver staff, who learned of the situation from two bystanders.

The 73-year-old man had been riding his e-bike northeast of the Seymour Falls Dam when he drove off the road and into a mound of soil, Danks said.

Crews found the cyclist unconscious. He had suffered serious spinal and chest injuries, Danks said.

He was flown by helicopter to Inter River Park in North Vancouver and transferred to first responders.

The injured cyclist was transported by helicopter. (North Shore Rescue/Facebook)

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received a call just after 4:30 p.m. PT from North Shore Rescue about the injured cyclist.

The man was transported to hospital. BCEHS said it couldn't disclose the man's status.

Danks said the rescue was made easier because a crew was in a helicopter with a doctor performing training exercises when they got the call.

"It turned out we were in the right place at the right time," he said.

"They were able to land very closely, get the patient assessed, packaged and transported to an awaiting B.C. ambulance."