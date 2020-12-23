North Shore mountains see long lines and traffic delays for those wanting to get outside

Metro Vancouver's popular mountain destinations are experiencing full parking lots and lineups on the roads, prompting exasperation from some people seeking the fresh mountain air.

Cypress Mountain, Seymour Mountain and Grouse Mountain are all seeing crowds again Wednesday, with access to activities like downhill skiing already limited due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

In the past week, the North Shore mountains have had a significant amount of snowfall, which has made for picturesque winter conditions perfect for snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding.

All three downhill areas have booking systems in place to limit the number of people who can ski or snowboard as part of the COVID-19 safety plans.

So far this week, those spots have filled up quickly. Parking lots at both Cypress and Seymour mountains have been full as the lots are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking lots are full – additional visitors will be turned away —@Cypress_Park_PO Backcountry parking is now full. Wednesday, Dec 23. for more please follow <a href="https://twitter.com/Seymour_Park_PO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Seymour_Park_PO</a> —@Mt_Seymour

On Monday, B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman and other officials spoke at the base of Mount Seymour about the desire for many people to enjoy the snow and mountains over the holidays.

Amid heavy snowfall, they asked outdoor enthusiasts to heed weather and traffic warnings, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

With a recent snowfall perfect for snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding and an emphasis on outdoor activities, cars were backed up Tuesday along the road to Cypress Mountain. On Wednesday, Cypress Mountain parking lots were full again. (Alex Mandy)

Jennie Aikman, B.C. Parks' regional director for the South Coast region said she was "expecting unprecedented use this winter because everybody wants to come up and recreate in these amazing spaces."

She asked that people be patient, plan ahead, and stay safe.

The province is working with Cypress and Seymour mountains to put more signs on roadways and provide more information online about conditions and demand.

Aikman said additional park rangers would also be present to help.

Simon Whitehead, who speaks for the resort at Mount Seymour, said earlier this week that while the mountain was busy, it still was not as busy as other holiday seasons.

He said staff are enforcing distancing rules in the lift lines and on chairlifts, as well as making sure people are wearing masks in all lines and indoor spaces.

When asked if the resort was worried about the possibility of COVID-19 transmission among visitors, he said the resort is concerned and wants people to stay home if they are sick.

"There's always a risk, but that's the case for everything," he said. "We're managing as best as we can."

On Wednesday, people expressed some frustration on social media.