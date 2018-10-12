North Saanich woman charged after crash that left 11-year-old with brain injury

A Saanich, B.C., woman has been charged in connection with a Dec. 2017 crash that left an 11-year-old girl with life-altering injuries.

According to a release from Saanich police, 21-year-old Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The crash occurred on Dec. 20 around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Ash Road and Torquay Drive in the district immediately north of Victoria on Vancouver Island.

The girl was crossing Ash Road at a marked crosswalk when she was struck by an SUV travelling east bound on Ash Road.

She was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent nine surgeries at Victoria General Hospital. She returned home in June, but has a brain injury that prevents her from communicating.

An appearance in the case has been scheduled for Nov. 7 in Victoria Provincial Court.

Since the crash, a group of concerned residents called on the District of Saanich to make improvements along what it calls a dangerous stretch of road.