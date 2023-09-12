B.C. SPCA seizes 17 dogs from North Okanagan breeder

Officers from the B.C. SPCA seized 16 Yorkshire terriers and one pregnant Pomeranian from a North Okanagan breeder, many of whom were in distress and living in squalid conditions.

The seizure happened on Friday, with the society's officers saying they responded to a complaint from a member of the public.

They found the dogs — which ranged from two to 10 years old — living in dirty crates that were "caked in urine, feces and vomit" in a filthy room filled with dirty newspaper.

Marcie Moriarty, the society's chief protection and outreach services officer, said that the seizure was reflective of dog breeders' efforts to capitalize on high demand, as people sought pets during the pandemic.

WATCH | More than a dozen dogs seized in North Okanagan: SPCA workers treat distressed dogs seized in North Okanagan Duration 0:29 Officers found 17 dogs living in squalor on Friday, and said many of them had matted fur that was soaked in urine.

"The reality is they can't sell them. The market has dropped out," she told CBC News. "In this case ... these dogs were being bred in horrible conditions.

"I don't think we can necessarily blame COVID for this. This is a classic unscrupulous backyard breeding practice."

According to the SPCA, all the dogs that were seized had overgrown nails, matted coats filled with burs and smelled of ammonia due to being soaked in urine.

The society says that the dogs were living in extremely poor conditions, and all of them were soaked in urine. (B.C. SPCA)

"The older dogs all had very poor dental conditions with extreme build-ups of tartar and plaque and inflamed gums," the SPCA said in a statement. "One of the dogs was even carrying an untreated groin injury."

Moriarty says that the dogs may eventually be treated and be put up for adoption, but many of them are likely not house-trained and would need specialized homes with owners who can put in the emotional effort.

A worker unloads a Yorkshire terrier that was seized from the North Okanagan breeder. An SPCA officer says that many backyard breeders are struggling to offload pets, as a pandemic-induced demand for animals has subsided. (B.C. SPCA)

The SPCA officer said that the society would be supportive of any regulations placed on the breeding industry in B.C. Currently, anyone in the province can start a pet breeding business — with the society providing guidelines on how to find a trustworthy one.

"I think that it's important to have additional checks and balances, and right now, I would say more so than ever before," she said. "We are flooded with dogs right now."

The SPCA is recommending that Crown prosecutors slap the North Okanagan breeder with animal cruelty charges under the provincial Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

If the breeders are found liable for animal cruelty, they could face a ban on future pet-owning, fines and even jail time.