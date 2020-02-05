Police warn of man exposing himself in Delta park

Police are warning the public after a man reportedly exposed himself to women in a park in Delta, B.C., twice in two weeks.

In the first incident, a woman told police she'd been sitting with her daughter watching another child's soccer practice at North Delta Community Park when a man approached them on Jan. 31. A chain-link fence separated the man from the mother and daughter, but he proceeded to masturbate "close by her," police said.

The woman yelled and the man ran off. The statement said she wasn't carrying a cellphone and police were called about two hours later. Responding officers searched the area, but couldn't find anyone matching the suspect's description.

The man was described as South Asian and in his 30s with a slim build and dark hair. The woman said he was wearing a red hooded sweater.

After Delta police posted about the Jan. 31 incident on social media, a teenage girl came forward and reported that something similar had happened to her.

The girl told police she'd come across a man with a similar description masturbating in the area of the park next to the George Mackie Public Library on the afternoon of Jan. 23.

The statement said police were not immediately contacted after that incident.

"We want to advise the public that, should anything similar happen, please call 911 right away if they, or anyone nearby, has access to a phone," said Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for Delta police.

"This will allow police to quickly respond. 911 should be used in instances where people believe a crime is in progress."

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.