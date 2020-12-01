Police investigating homicide of 18-year-old woman in Burnaby

Police have confirmed an 18-year-old woman in Burnaby is the victim of a homicide.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Frank Jang told CBC News an incident took place at a home in North Burnaby, near the intersection of Oxford Street and North Gilmore Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Jang said the incident involved the woman and a person known to her. She sustained life-threatening injuries and has since died in hospital.

Jang said one man was taken into custody and released pending further investigation. No one has been charged in the killing.

He described the homicide as an isolated incident and said there was no risk to the general public. He would not say how the victim was killed.