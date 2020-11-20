Norm Lipinski named chief constable of Surrey Police Service
Lipinski worked for the Edmonton Police Service before joining the RCMP as assistant commissioner.
Lipinski would head department as city's policing transitions from RCMP
Norm Lipinski has been named chief constable of the planned Surrey Police Service.
Lipinski worked for the Edmonton Police Service before joining the RCMP as assistant commissioner, according to an online profile written by the Delta Police Department, where he worked as deputy chief constable.
In the 2018 mayoral race, eventual winner Doug McCallum campaigned on the plan to replace Surrey's RCMP detachment with a municipal force. He pledged to have Surrey Police Department patrols begin in April 2021.
The city has put the cost of the transition at $19 million.
Lipinski will be introduced at a noon press conference.
