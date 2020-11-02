Saanich homeowner fined $2,300 after hosting party with over 30 people
Police responded to Lasalle Street property after noise complaint early Sunday
Police in Saanich, B.C., say a noise complaint early Sunday led to COVID-19-related fines for a homeowner hosting a large house party.
Officers were called around 2:45 a.m. PT to the home in the 3900-block of Lasalle Street, where they discovered about 30 people, according to a police statement Monday.
Police said the officers warned the host, citing provincial health orders that ban gatherings of more than six non-family members within one household, but the warning was ignored.
As a result, police said the homeowner was issued a violation ticket under the COVID Related Measures Act for the amount of $2,300.
"Our officers responded to several noise complaints over the weekend regarding gatherings in private homes, [but] this was the only incident which a large private gathering was found to be held," said Const. Markus Anastasiades.
