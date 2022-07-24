Crews say wildfire burning near Lytton is smaller than previously reported but could still grow

The B.C. Wildfire Service says new mapping shows the Nohomin Creek wildfire burning near Lytton since July 14 is not as large as initially estimated. But officials say the fire could still grow due to hot and dry conditions in the forecast that will also pose challenges to the crews fighting to get it under control.

The wildfire service said Sunday that 22 square kilometres have burned so far, which is three square kilometres less than what was previously reported.

Crews are making progress on the north and south flanks of the fire but have been forced to take frequent breaks to avoid heat stress and exhaustion amidst soaring temperatures.

Environment Canada says temperatures in the region will approach 40 C by mid-week and a special air quality statement has been issued for the Fraser Canyon.

Officials said the fire burned several homes after it was discovered just northwest of Lytton, leading to several evacuation orders by the Lytton First Nation and Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The fire is burning across the Fraser River from Lytton, which was destroyed by a major wildfire that swept through the village last year.

While access to the fire zone was initially limited by flooding and dangerously high river flows, the small Lytton ferry

that crosses the river is now back in service.

"Crew transportation to both the ferry and helicopters will significantly decrease travel time to the work site and increase

crew hours on the fire,'' the B.C. Wildfire Service said in a statement.

The fire is still growing along its western flank but has not crossed the Stein River. The statement says crews are ready to respond swiftly if that happens, and over 450 metres of sprinkler lines have been installed along the Stein Valley walking path to protect park infrastructure.