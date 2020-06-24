Student stashes time capsule for future kids to learn about life during a pandemic

"If you don't remember right now, we're in a pandemic…"

This is how Noah Lewis, a student at Edith Cavell Elementary School in Vancouver, has started a letter to his future self.

Noah, who is in Grade 6, has created a time capsule in which his letter, as well as letters and other memorabilia from his peers and school staff, will be hidden inside the wall of the school and unearthed in 50 years.

His goal is to show future generations what life was like during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to remind himself in five decades about what he experienced.

"It's really crazy to think when I am 61 I can come back here and open up the time capsule," Noah said.

The idea for the time capsule was born out of a class project. Lisa House, Noah's teacher, said it is wonderful to see him contributing to the history of the city.

"What I think is so exciting about Noah's project is he's creating a primary historical resource for people in the future," said House.

Noah said he was also inspired by the fact that this year marks the 100th anniversary of Edith Cavell Elementary.

"I realized the school was turning 100 so thought it would be really cool for kids now, and in 50 years, to kind of take them back in time," he said.

The capsule will be sealed inside a wall of the school with a plaque marking where it is hidden until it is opened in June 2070. (Vancouver School Board)

Lori Prodan, principal at Edith Cavell, said the school is undergoing seismic upgrading and she will have Lewis' capsule placed behind a wall while they are being reconstructed. It will remain hidden from view until 2070.

"Children's voices are so important and that is really what makes the time capsule so special," said Prodan.

A plaque will hang on the wall to identify where the capsule is stashed.

Last September, a time capsule that had been hidden in the wall of Shaughnessy Elementary School in Vancouver for 100 years was discovered only by chance.

To hear CBC's Jason D'Souza chat with Noah Lewis, tap the audio link below: