NOAA calls off active search for killer whale J50

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has called off the active search for a sick killer whale that garnered international attention.

J50 was declared dead 2 days ago by another agency

An image of J50 taken by officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday Sept. 7, 2018 south of San Juan Island. (NOAA/Twitter)

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has called off the active search for a killer whale that was earlier declared dead by another agency.

The southern resident killer whale known as J50 hasn't been seen for several days, and was declared dead on Thursday by Washington state's Center for Whale Research, but NOAA and Fisheries and Oceans Canada hadn't given up hope.

However, NOAA spokesman Michael Milstein said Saturday it seems the window of time she would likely be alive has passed.

Although he doesn't have a timeline on when she will be declared dead the active part of the search concluded late Friday night.

The West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network, the U.S. Coast Guard and mariners will stay on watch.

With J50's possible death, the southern resident killer whale population is down to 74.

