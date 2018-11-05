No tsunami expected after 4.5 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island
An earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude has struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island, about 181 km west-southwest of Port Alice.
Quake happened near a 4.9 magnitude earthquake last week
An aftershock from a recent earthquake off the west coast of Vancouver Island measured 4.5 magnitude on Monday, according to Natural resources Canada.
The earthquake took place at 12:26 PT at a depth of 10 kilometres, 181 kilometres west-southwest of Port Alice, not far from last week's 4.9 magnitude quake.
According to Natural Resources Canada, no tsunami is expected and there's no damage associated with the tremor.