No tsunami expected after 4.5 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

An aftershock from a recent earthquake off the west coast of Vancouver Island measured 4.5 magnitude on Monday, according to Natural resources Canada.

The earthquake took place at 12:26 PT at a depth of 10 kilometres, 181 kilometres west-southwest of Port Alice, not far from last week's 4.9 magnitude quake.

According to Natural Resources Canada, no tsunami is expected and there's no damage associated with the tremor.