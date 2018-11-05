Skip to Main Content
No tsunami expected after 4.5 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

An earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude has struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island, about 181 km west-southwest of Port Alice.

Quake happened near a 4.9 magnitude earthquake last week

CBC News ·
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred Monday off the west coast of Vancouver Island. (USGS)

An aftershock from a recent earthquake off the west coast of Vancouver Island measured 4.5 magnitude on Monday, according to Natural resources Canada.

The earthquake took place at 12:26 PT at a depth of 10 kilometres, 181 kilometres west-southwest of Port Alice, not far from last week's 4.9 magnitude quake.

According to Natural Resources Canada, no tsunami is expected and there's no damage associated with the tremor.

