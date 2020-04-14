IHIT says fatal shooting of 21-year-old Surrey man was random attack

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say the death of a man in Surrey last week initially thought to be a targeted shooting is now being investigated as a random killing following the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect on Monday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team said Robert Tomljenovic was arrested Apr. 13 in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Pritpal Singh, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

Police said information available at the time of the discovery of Singh's body on Apr. 7 suggested the shooting was a targeted hit. Investigators now realize the pair did not know each other before the fatal incident.

Singh was found fatally shot on the front lawn of a residence in the 8800-block of 138A Street in Surrey, B.C., in the early hours of Apr. 7.

RCMP are not releasing details about a possible motive.

The B.C. Crown Prosecution Service has charged Tomljenovic with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Tomljenovic is expected to appear in court on Apr. 17, 2020.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.